Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.65 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,039 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.