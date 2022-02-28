Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) General Counsel Sells $59,535.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

