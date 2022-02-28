Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Sells $12,758.10 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $12,758.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

