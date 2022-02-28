Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Sells $143,984.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.60. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $619.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

