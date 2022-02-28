Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Sells $143,984.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.60. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $619.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.