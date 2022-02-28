Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ABNB opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.