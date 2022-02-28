Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Buys 75,276 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

USER stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

