Insider Buying: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Buys $1,218,425.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.47 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.