Insider Buying: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Purchases $85,800.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
