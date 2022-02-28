Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Purchases £171,700 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Amy Schioldager bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,717 ($23.35) per share, for a total transaction of £171,700 ($233,510.13).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($23.60) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.90). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.80) to GBX 2,885 ($39.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($34.61) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.