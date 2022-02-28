Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,161,900.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

