Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,161,900.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.