Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,526 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.68% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

