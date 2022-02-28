Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Infinera has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

