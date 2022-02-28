Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Given New €16.10 Price Target at Societe Generale

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €14.10 ($16.02) to €16.10 ($18.30) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ISMAY opened at $5.04 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

About Indra Sistemas (Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

