indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INDI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

