Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($12.38) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 735.50 ($10.00) on Friday. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 695.50 ($9.46) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.79). The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 865.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 857.52.

In other news, insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,560.71).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

