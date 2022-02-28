ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,681,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

