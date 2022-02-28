iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 13500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11.
About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)
See Also
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.