ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) versus SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Financial Contrast

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ICON Public alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICON Public and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 8 0 2.73 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

ICON Public currently has a consensus price target of $276.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than ICON Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.54 $332.33 million $2.95 80.74 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 2.79% 12.71% 6.04% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ICON Public beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.