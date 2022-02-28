ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. ICF International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

ICF International stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 115,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,451. ICF International has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

