Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,849. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

