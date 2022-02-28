Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 514,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,849. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
