Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Issues Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 514,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,849. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

