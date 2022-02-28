Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $38.38 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $645.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

