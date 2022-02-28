Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $970-1030 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,657. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.