Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.28% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBST. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 251,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,785. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

