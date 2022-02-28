Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

