Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
INCY traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.
Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 13.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating
) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.
In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Incyte Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.