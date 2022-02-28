Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

COF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.34. 50,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,645. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

