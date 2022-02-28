Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3,221.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.34. 50,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,645. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

