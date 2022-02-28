Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $6.35 Million Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 6.51% of RXR Acquisition worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth $201,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

RXRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

