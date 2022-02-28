Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $461,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,779. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $56.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

