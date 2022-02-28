Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

MSGS traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.63. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

