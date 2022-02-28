Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 30,000 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Galapagos worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $87.32.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

