HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,169 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 11.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

