Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

