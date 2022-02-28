Homrich & Berg Takes $223,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $214.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

