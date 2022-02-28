Homrich & Berg Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 186.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

BABA stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 432,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,449. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $290.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

