Homrich & Berg Acquires Shares of 2,500 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,412,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.92. 8,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.