Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Morgan Stanley

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.