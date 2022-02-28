HM Payson & Co. Purchases 18,104 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.11% of AMETEK worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.88. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

