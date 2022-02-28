HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,456,000 after buying an additional 223,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.77 on Monday, reaching $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 361,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $140.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.