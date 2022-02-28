HM Payson & Co. Has $73.10 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $73,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.66. 54,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.94 and its 200 day moving average is $250.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

