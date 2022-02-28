HM Payson & Co. Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,494 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.38. 11,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,712. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

