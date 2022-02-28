HM Payson & Co. Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. 1,178,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,779,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $358.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

