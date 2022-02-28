Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,642 Average PT from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,642 ($35.93).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.17) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HIK stock traded up GBX 114.54 ($1.56) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,061.54 ($28.04). 1,488,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,069.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,284.21. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,813 ($24.66) and a one year high of GBX 2,703 ($36.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

