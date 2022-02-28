HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 35,904 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,904 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,621,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,086,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

