HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,828,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.