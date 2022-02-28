HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 992 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.