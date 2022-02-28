HighTower Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

