HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 121,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $834.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

