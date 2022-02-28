Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $65.70 million. Heska posted sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $251.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.81 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $293.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.77. 129,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.51. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

