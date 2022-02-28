Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.98. Hershey has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

